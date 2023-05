Living By The Stars : Season 2 Episode 12 Te Ono o Whitiānaunau

In the sixth lunar month, marked by the star Whitiānaunau, various flowers like rātā and rewarewa bloom. Birds including tūī, tīeke and kōkako breed and lay eggs and tūī defend their territory fiercely to protect the flowering and fruiting trees.