Living By The Stars : Season 2 Episode 13 Te Whitu O Hakihea

The seventh lunar month is marked by the star Hakihea. It is when various eel species run to the ocean to spawn, known by different names depending on their timing. In this season, the fruits of the tawa ripen and are used in porridge.