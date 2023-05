Living By The Stars : Season 2 Episode 14 Te Waru O Rehua

The eighth lunar month is marked by the star Rehua. It's a busy time for various creatures and insects. It is collectively known as ngā manu a Rehua. Moki, maomao, kaiherehere, and inanga also spawn, known as ngā pōtiki a Rehua.