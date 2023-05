Living By The Stars : Season 2 Episode 15 Te Iwa o Rūhīterangi

Rūhīterangi marks the ninth lunar month and time for kiekie fruit, a prized Maori delicacy that tastes similar to juicy pears. The month also involves removing moka, torongū and anuhe caterpillars from kūmara plantations to prevent damage.