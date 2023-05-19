Te Ngahuru o Poutūterangi

Available Soon
Living By The Stars: Season 2 Episode 16
Poutūterangi, the 10th lunar month, is marked by three stars, Whānui, Panitinaku, and Poutūterangi. These stars make up the constellation Te kūmara o Mataora, indicating harvest time. Poutūterangi is significant for providing food for the year.
