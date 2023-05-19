Available Soon

Living By The Stars : Season 2 Episode 16 Te Ngahuru o Poutūterangi

Documentary, Factual, Nature & Environment

3m 2023 Maori

Poutūterangi, the 10th lunar month, is marked by three stars, Whānui, Panitinaku, and Poutūterangi. These stars make up the constellation Te kūmara o Mataora, indicating harvest time. Poutūterangi is significant for providing food for the year.