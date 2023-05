Available Soon

Living By The Stars : Season 2 Episode 17 Te Ngahuru mā tahi o Paengawhāwhā

The Paengawhāwhā star marks the 11th lunar month, the end of harvest and the start of winter preparation. Kuaka, pipiwharauroa and koekoeā migrate north, while namunamu bloom.