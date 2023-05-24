Available Soon

Living By The Stars: Season 2 Episode 18
Te Ngahuru Ma Rua O Haki Haratua

Documentary, Factual, Nature & Environment
3m2023Maori
Available in 3 days
Watch from 1:00am on Wednesday 24 May

The 12th lunar month, Haki Haratua, signifies the start of winter. People don't work as much, gardens are dormant and birds have flown north. A Māori saying acknowledges the abundance of the harvest and the relaxed lifestyle in the winter.

Country:
New Zealand
Cast:
Rangi Matamua
All Episodes
Explore SBS
Help
Contact Us
Download on the App Store
Get it on Google Play
Twitter
Facebook
Instagram
Audio Description
Copyright
Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Your online preferences
Advertise with us
Complaints
SBS Codes of Practice
Careers
About SBS
SBS acknowledges the Traditional Owners of Country throughout Australia.© 2023 SBS