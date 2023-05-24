Available Soon

Living By The Stars : Season 2 Episode 18 Te Ngahuru Ma Rua O Haki Haratua

Documentary, Factual, Nature & Environment

3m 2023 Maori

The 12th lunar month, Haki Haratua, signifies the start of winter. People don't work as much, gardens are dormant and birds have flown north. A Māori saying acknowledges the abundance of the harvest and the relaxed lifestyle in the winter.