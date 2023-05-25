Available Soon

Living By The Stars: Season 2 Episode 19
Te Ngāhuru mā toru o Ruhanui

Documentary, Factual, Nature & Environment
3m2023Maori
Available in 4 days
Watch from 1:00am on Thursday 25 May

The 13th lunar month is marked by the star Ruhanui. It is added every three years to realign the Māori lunar calendar with the solar year, similar to a leap year. It is also known as Te Rua o Pipiri, the second coming of Pipiri.

Country:
New Zealand
Cast:
Rangi Matamua
All Episodes
Explore SBS
Help
Contact Us
Download on the App Store
Get it on Google Play
Twitter
Facebook
Instagram
Audio Description
Copyright
Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Your online preferences
Advertise with us
Complaints
SBS Codes of Practice
Careers
About SBS
SBS acknowledges the Traditional Owners of Country throughout Australia.© 2023 SBS