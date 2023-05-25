Te Ngāhuru mā toru o Ruhanui

Available Soon
Living By The Stars: Season 2 Episode 19Te Ngāhuru mā toru o Ruhanui
The 13th lunar month is marked by the star Ruhanui. It is added every three years to realign the Māori lunar calendar with the solar year, similar to a leap year. It is also known as Te Rua o Pipiri, the second coming of Pipiri.
