Living By The Stars : Season 2 Episode 3 Te Maramataka

Documentary, Factual, Nature & Environment

4m 2023 Maori

Available in 4 days Watch from 1:00am on Tuesday 25 April

Maori followed a lunar calendar known as the maramataka, which tracks the changing phases of the moon across the month, with each phase having its own name, purpose, and set of related activities.