Available Soon

Living By The Stars : Season 2 Episode 6 Te Taiao

Documentary, Factual, Nature & Environment

4m 2023 Maori

Available in 2 hours 21 minutes Watch from 1:00am today

While the lunar phases, position of the stars and movement of the sun signalled the seasons, for Maori, it was the environment that ultimately determined the correct activity for that period of time.