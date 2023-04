Available Soon

Living By The Stars : Season 2 Episode 7 Te Tahi O Pipiri

Documentary, Factual, Nature & Environment

3m 2023 Maori

Available in 4 days Watch from 1:00am on Wednesday 3 May

The first lunar stellar month marked by the stars, Pipiri. This is a time when people gather around fire and huddle together for warmth, hence the name Pipiri.