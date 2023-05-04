Available Soon

Living By The Stars: Season 2 Episode 8
Te Rua O Takurua

Documentary, Factual, Nature & Environment
3m2023Maori
Available in 3 days
Watch from 1:00am on Thursday 4 May

The second lunar stellar month marked by the star, Takurua. This time of the year is associated with cold weather and its afflictions including snow, frost, bitter winds, sleet, and hail. These forms of weather are known as Te Anu o Takurua.

Country:
New Zealand
Cast:
Rangi Matamua
All Episodes
Explore SBS
Help
Contact Us
Download on the App Store
Get it on Google Play
Twitter
Facebook
Instagram
Audio Description
Copyright
Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Your online preferences
Advertise with us
Complaints
SBS Codes of Practice
Careers
About SBS
SBS acknowledges the Traditional Owners of Country throughout Australia.© 2023 SBS