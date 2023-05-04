Te Rua O Takurua

Available Soon
Living By The Stars: Season 2 Episode 8Te Rua O Takurua
Documentary, Factual, Nature & Environment
3m2023Maori
The second lunar stellar month marked by the star, Takurua. This time of the year is associated with cold weather and its afflictions including snow, frost, bitter winds, sleet, and hail. These forms of weather are known as Te Anu o Takurua.
New Zealand
Rangi Matamua