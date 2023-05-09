Available Soon

Living By The Stars : Season 2 Episode 9 Te Toru Here O Pipiri

Documentary, Factual, Nature & Environment

4m 2023 Maori

The third lunar month star Here o Pipiri, is called Aroaro Māhanahana, meaning heading towards warmer seasons. Despite the cold, signs of spring appear, with perehia and haekaro blooming, and ngutuparore migrate to breed in Canterbury.