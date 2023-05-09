Available Soon
Living By The Stars: Season 2 Episode 9Te Toru Here O Pipiri
Te Toru Here O Pipiri
4m2023Maori
The third lunar month star Here o Pipiri, is called Aroaro Māhanahana, meaning heading towards warmer seasons. Despite the cold, signs of spring appear, with perehia and haekaro blooming, and ngutuparore migrate to breed in Canterbury.
Country:
New Zealand
Cast:
Rangi Matamua