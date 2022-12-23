Available Soon
NITV On The Road: Saltwater Freshwater: Season 1 Episode 4Episode 4: Sue Ray
Episode 4: Sue Ray
Music, Entertainment, Entertainment, Rock\pop Etc
52m2013English
Available in 5 days
Watch from 5:00pm on Friday 23 December
A travelling music series that showcases the best newcomers and veterans of the Indigenous music scene. Recorded live at the Saltwater Freshwater Festival held in Coffs Harbour and featuring Sue Ray.
Country:
Australia
Director:
Rima Tamou