Available Soon

NITV On The Road: Saltwater Freshwater: Season 1 Episode 4
Episode 4: Sue Ray

Entertainment, Music, Rock\pop Etc
52m2013English
Available in 4 days
Watch from 3:00pm on Tuesday 4 July

A travelling music series that showcases the best newcomers and veterans of the Indigenous music scene. Recorded live at the Saltwater Freshwater Festival held in Coffs Harbour and featuring Sue Ray.

Country:
Australia
Director:
Rima Tamou
All Episodes
