NITV On The Road: Saltwater Freshwater: Season 1 Episode 5Episode 5: Kev Starkey
Episode 5: Kev Starkey
Music, Entertainment, Entertainment, Rock\pop Etc
50m2013English
A travelling music series that showcases the best newcomers and veterans of the Indigenous music scene. Recorded live at the 2013 Saltwater Freshwater Festival held in Coffs Harbour and featuring Kevin Starkey.
Country:
Australia
Director:
Rima Tamou