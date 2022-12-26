Available Soon

NITV On The Road: Saltwater Freshwater : Season 1 Episode 6 Episode 6: Jay Davis Trio

Entertainment, Music, Rock\pop Etc, Entertainment

53m 2013 English

A travelling music series that showcases the best newcomers and veterans of the Indigenous music scene. Recorded live at the Saltwater Freshwater Festival held in Coffs Harbour and featuring Jay Davis Trio.