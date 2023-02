Available Soon

Nyoongar Footy Magic Bio Pics : Season 1 Episode 18 Phil Matera

Documentary, Factual, Entertainment, Biography, Australian rules football

3m 2020 English

Available in 4 days Watch from 2:50am on Sunday 19 February

An exploration of Phil Matera, a Nyoongar man who grew up in Wagin, Western Australia, and his contribution to the WAFL.