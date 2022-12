Our Stories : Season 3 Episode 20 McMillan's Stick

Lennie Hayes, a Gunai Bidawal man, is conflicted when he obtains a walking stick that belonged to Angus McMillan, an explorer and alleged murderer of Lennie's ancestors.