Available Soon

Outback Lockdown : Season 1 Episode 3 The Duck Hunt

Reality, Factual, Lifestyle

46m 2020 English

Available in 2 weeks Watch from 10:30am on Monday 10 April

Once more, Ky and Calem's supplies are running short, and they urgently need food. The couple try to hunt for ducks, which is just as frustrating as tracking the goats. Once they score their prey, they attempt to build an oven.