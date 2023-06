Available Soon

Power to the People : Season 1 Episode 10 Tofino

Factual, Nature & Environment, Community, Travel

22m 2020 English

Available in 1 week Watch from 8:00am on Saturday 17 June

Geothermal energy is generated by heat stored below the Earth's surface; the Tla-o-qui-aht Nation is harnessing this renewable energy through a geo-exchange system to cost effectively heat and cool their homes and buildings.