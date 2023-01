Power to the People : Season 1 Episode 5 Alert Bay, BC

Hereditary Chief Ernest Alfred of the Namgis, Tlowit'sis, and Mamalilikala Nation leads a group opposed to a commercial salmon farm on their traditional territory; the west coast wild salmon population and the threat that open net salmon farms pose.