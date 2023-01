Power to the People : Season 1 Episode 7 Haida Gwaii

Surrounded by the Pacific Ocean and off the British Columbia hydro grid, the Haida Nation relies on diesel generators to power their communities; a home-grown group is looking to the wind, sun and sea to offset their reliance on fossil fuels.