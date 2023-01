Power to the People : Season 1 Episode 9 Kanaka Bar

Situated in the hottest place in Canada, the "Kanaka Bar" Indian Band know firsthand the rising threats of climate change; an insight into why their innovative approaches to food, water, energy, and resource security are earning them national praise.