Resistance In A Hostile Environment: Uprising: Season 1 Episode 1
Fire
Documentary, Community, Miniseries, Factual, History
60m2021English
In the early hours of 18 January 1981, in a house in south London, a birthday party is ends in a fire. Thirteen young black British people lose their lives. The fire and its aftermath ignite an uprising by the black British community.
Country:
United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland
Directors:
Steve McQueen, James Rogan