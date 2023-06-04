Available Soon

Resistance In A Hostile Environment: Uprising : Season 1 Episode 1 Fire

Documentary, Community, Miniseries, Factual, History

60m 2021 English

Available in 22 hours 14 minutes Watch from 10:30am tomorrow

In the early hours of 18 January 1981, in a house in south London, a birthday party is ends in a fire. Thirteen young black British people lose their lives. The fire and its aftermath ignite an uprising by the black British community.