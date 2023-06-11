Available Soon
Resistance In A Hostile Environment: Uprising: Season 1 Episode 2Blame
Blame
Documentary, Community, Miniseries, Factual, History
60m2021English
Tracking the experiences of the victims and their families; the police seek answers as to how the fire started; parents and relatives rush to find news of their loved ones.
Country:
United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland
Directors:
Steve McQueen, James Rogan
Cast:
Peter Bleksley, Alex Wheatle, Jackie Malton, Linton Kwesi Johnson
Advice:
Adult themes and/or dangerous stunts