Resistance In A Hostile Environment: Uprising: Season 1 Episode 3
The Front Line
Documentary, Factual, Miniseries, History, Community
60m2021English
After the New Cross fire and the Black People's Day of Action, tensions that have been brewing with the police boil over when a massive stop and search operation is launched.
Country:
United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland
Directors:
Steve McQueen, James Rogan
Cast:
Patrick Bishop, Peter Bleksley, Clive Driscoll, Linton Kwesi Johnson, Jackie Malton, Alex Wheatle
Advice:
Adult themes and/or dangerous stunts, Violence