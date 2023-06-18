Available Soon

Resistance In A Hostile Environment: Uprising : Season 1 Episode 3 The Front Line

Documentary, Factual, Miniseries, History, Community

60m 2021 English

Available in 2 days Watch from 10:40am on Sunday 18 June

After the New Cross fire and the Black People's Day of Action, tensions that have been brewing with the police boil over when a massive stop and search operation is launched.