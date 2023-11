Spirit Talker : Season 1 Episode 11 Bear River First Nation, NS

Factual, Entertainment, Travel

22m 2020 English Expires in 1 month

Shawn harvests sweetgrass on the shores of the Bay of Fundy then learns some new Mi'kmaq words while painting; a mother sends a message of hope and forgiveness to her adult children; revealing the story of an unknown sibling living in England.

