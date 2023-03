Spirit Talker : Season 1 Episode 4 Membertou First Nation, NS

Travel, Factual, Entertainment

22m 2020 English Expires in 2 weeks

Play Membertou First Nation, NS 21m

Shawn visits Membertou First Nation in Nova Scotia and receives spirit messages of forgiveness from elders; a mother is reunited in spirit with the daughter she tragically lost and a niece faces her guilt over her uncle's death.