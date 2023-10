Spirit Talker : Season 1 Episode 9 Saint Mary's First Nation, NB

Factual, Entertainment, Travel

22m 2020 English Expires in 1 month

Shawn goes on a mandated walk outside Saint Mary's First Nation; the spirit of a young girl comes through for her mother; Shawn forges a powerful spirit connection with a deceased husband and daughter for a woman grieving.

Play Saint Mary's First Nation, NB 21m