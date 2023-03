Stories From the Land : Season 1 Episode 2 Kay-Nah-Chi-Wah-Nung

Documentary, Factual, Culture & Society

23m 2022 English Expires in 4 weeks

An exploration of Kay-Nah-Chi-Wah-Nung, a sacred burial mound site in north-western Ontario; part of a land claim in the 1980s and '90s, it's become a source of cultural pride among youth and elders in the community.