Tales Of The Moana : Season 1 Episode 4 Fa'ata The Mermaid

Adventure, Animated, Childrens

5m 2022 English Expires in 2 months

Play Fa'ata The Mermaid 4m

Fa'ata, the last mermaid left in the entire of Moana, has not been seen for some time. However, if looked for carefully she might reveal herself.