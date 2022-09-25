The Kings: Season 1 Episode 4
Part Four: A Champion Never Quits

Documentary, Boxing, Factual, Sport
57m2021English
Part Four: A Champion Never Quits
56m

Ray Leonard comes out of retirement to fight Hagler. Hagler is disgusted with the judges' verdict and quits. Hearns devastates Leonard in their rematch. Leonard and Duran stage a final fight and the Kings' legacy is assured. Series finale.

