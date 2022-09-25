The Kings: Season 1 Episode 4Part Four: A Champion Never Quits
The Kings: Season 1 Episode 4
Part Four: A Champion Never Quits
Documentary, Boxing, Factual, Sport
57m2021English
Ray Leonard comes out of retirement to fight Hagler. Hagler is disgusted with the judges' verdict and quits. Hearns devastates Leonard in their rematch. Leonard and Duran stage a final fight and the Kings' legacy is assured. Series finale.
Country:
United States
Advice:
Adult themes and/or dangerous stunts, Drug references and/or drug use, Coarse language, Sexual references and/or sex scenes