The Kings : Season 1 Episode 4 Part Four: A Champion Never Quits

Documentary, Boxing, Factual, Sport

57m 2021 English

Play Part Four: A Champion Never Quits 56m

Ray Leonard comes out of retirement to fight Hagler. Hagler is disgusted with the judges' verdict and quits. Hearns devastates Leonard in their rematch. Leonard and Duran stage a final fight and the Kings' legacy is assured. Series finale.