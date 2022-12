Available Soon

Gespe'gewa'gi: The Last Land : Season 1 Episode 4 Back to the River With Pam

Documentary, Factual, Culture & Society

23m 2021 English



In Listuguj, where salmon are an integral part of Mi'gmaq tradition, Pam brings her signature enthusiasm to the efforts to save them.