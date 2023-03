Gespe'gewa'gi: The Last Land : Season 1 Episode 7 Salmon Tradition: Passing It On

Documentary, Factual, Culture & Society

23m 2021 English

A family of salmon fishers Jill, Ricky and Oakley explore how traditional fishing and the Mi'gmaq language are both key to the survival of the community.