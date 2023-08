Toi Time : Season 1 Episode 2 Episode 2

Education, Educational, Children, Childrens

29m 2023 Maori

The Toi Time whānau learn about kahurangi, kikorangi and kōwhai, the words for the sky, the grass and the sun; Aunty Anika sings about ngā tae o te uenuku, the colours of the rainbow.