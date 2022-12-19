Vice Guide to Film: Season 2 Episode 1Indigenous New Wave
Vice Guide to Film: Season 2 Episode 1
Indigenous New Wave
Documentary, Interview, Biography, Arts
42m2020English
An exploration of on-screen indigenous representation, from the Canadian Arctic to Oklahoma, including the `Hollywood Indian' featured in classic westerns to a new generation of storytellers.
Country:
United States
Director:
Lewis Cohen
Cast:
Ariel Engle
Advice:
Adult themes and/or dangerous stunts, Coarse language, Nudity, Violence