Vice Guide to Film: Season 2 Episode 1
Indigenous New Wave

Documentary, Interview, Biography, Arts
42m2020English
Indigenous New Wave
42m

An exploration of on-screen indigenous representation, from the Canadian Arctic to Oklahoma, including the `Hollywood Indian' featured in classic westerns to a new generation of storytellers.

Country:
United States
Director:
Lewis Cohen
Cast:
Ariel Engle
Advice:
Adult themes and/or dangerous stunts, Coarse language, Nudity, Violence
