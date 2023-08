Voices To Martuwarra Fitzroy River : Season 1 Episode 2 We Call It The Kalpurtu

Walmajarri Custodian Terry Murray details growing up on bush tucker and the songline that connects all of the language groups on the Martuwarra Fitzroy River, and shares his concerns about the river.