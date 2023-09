Voices To Martuwarra Fitzroy River : Season 1 Episode 6 Let The Fitzroy River Run

Documentary, Community, Factual, Culture & Society

2m 2023 English Expires in 1 month

Bunuba Custodian Elaine Marr explains how the river is the source of life, and shares her memories of catching fish for Elders in her community.

