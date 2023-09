Voices To Martuwarra Fitzroy River : Season 1 Episode 8 Don't Destroy Our River

Documentary, Factual, Culture & Society, Community

3m 2023 English Expires in 1 month

Siahn Ejai, a Gooniyandi Custodian, explains the cultural significance of spending time on the river, and shares her concerns about the consequences of development on the river for culture.

