Available Soon
Volcanic Odysseys: Season 1 Episode 7Japan: The Shadows Of Giants
Volcanic Odysseys: Season 1 Episode 7
Japan: The Shadows Of Giants
Documentary, Factual, Nature, Nature & Environment
47m2016
Available in 16 hours 49 minutes
Watch from 9:30am today
Japan is going through a seismic crisis after the devastating Tsunami of 2011. We look closely at two very dangerous volcanoes, both are considered to be in the top 5 most dangerous on the planet.
Subtitles:
English
Country:
Canada
Director:
Michael Dalton-Smith
Cast:
Tom Pfeiffer