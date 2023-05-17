Available Soon

Volcanic Odysseys: Season 1 Episode 7
Japan: The Shadows Of Giants

Documentary, Factual, Nature, Nature & Environment
47m2016
Available in 16 hours 49 minutes
Watch from 9:30am today

Japan is going through a seismic crisis after the devastating Tsunami of 2011. We look closely at two very dangerous volcanoes, both are considered to be in the top 5 most dangerous on the planet.

Subtitles:
English
Country:
Canada
Director:
Michael Dalton-Smith
Cast:
Tom Pfeiffer
All Episodes
Explore SBS
Help
Contact Us
Download on the App Store
Get it on Google Play
Twitter
Facebook
Instagram
Audio Description
Copyright
Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Your online preferences
Advertise with us
Complaints
SBS Codes of Practice
Careers
About SBS
SBS acknowledges the Traditional Owners of Country throughout Australia.© 2023 SBS