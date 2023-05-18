Available Soon

Volcanic Odysseys: Season 1 Episode 8
Indonesia: Devil Awakens

Documentary, Factual, Nature, Nature & Environment
33m2016
Available in 1 day
Watch from 9:30am tomorrow

In Indonesia, the air is 40 times above safe levels for humans and sulphuric acid vents from the ground in dense, yellow clouds; small volcanoes are reported to erupt every 15 minutes.

Subtitles:
English
Country:
Canada
Director:
Michael Dalton-Smith
Cast:
Tom Pfeiffer
Advice:
Adult themes and/or dangerous stunts
