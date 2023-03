Wild Mexico : Season 1 Episode 1 Mountain Worlds

Documentary, Factual, Nature & Environment

60m 2018 English Expires in 9 hours

Play Mountain Worlds 59m

The team visits the Serranias del Burro, a vital outpost for Mexico's black bears. They meet a 16-year-old blue agave farmer, who harvests plants with his uncle to make the famous mountain spirit tequila.