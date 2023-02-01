Available Soon

Yarning Culture Through Film: Season 1 Episode 1
Worimi - Karuah - Saltwater Man

Documentary, Factual, Culture & Society
5m2023English
An exploration of native fishing experiences exploring the land, wind and people. The rich perspectives on legends and cultural sharing from decades spent on the Karuah river offer insights and unique visions.

Country:
Australia
