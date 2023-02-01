Available Soon
Yarning Culture Through Film: Season 1 Episode 1Worimi - Karuah - Saltwater Man
Yarning Culture Through Film: Season 1 Episode 1
Worimi - Karuah - Saltwater Man
Documentary, Factual, Culture & Society
5m2023English
Available in 4 days
Watch from 12:00am on Wednesday 1 February
An exploration of native fishing experiences exploring the land, wind and people. The rich perspectives on legends and cultural sharing from decades spent on the Karuah river offer insights and unique visions.
Country:
Australia