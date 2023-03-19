The Wildest Winter: Part 1

Yellowstone: Season 1 Episode 1The Wildest Winter: Part 1
Documentary, Nature, Miniseries, Factual, Nature & Environment
60m2017EnglishExpires in 1 week
Patrick Aryee follows the grizzly bears that are taking a risk with the weather by leaving their winter dens early; hungry wolves struggle to bring down their elk prey in shallow snow.
Subtitles:
English
Country:
United Kingdom
Cast:
Kate Humble, Patrick Aryee
Advice:
Adult themes and/or dangerous stunts