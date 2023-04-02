The Blazing Summer: Part 3

Yellowstone: Season 1 Episode 3
Documentary, Factual, Miniseries, Nature, Nature & Environment
59m
2017
English
Expires in 1 week
The Yellowstone beavers have a new challenge as the river dries up in summer; wolves have a surprising strategy to keep their pups fed as food becomes scarce; grizzly bears are unexpected visitors on a cowboy ranch.

Subtitles:
English
Country:
United Kingdom
Cast:
Kate Humble, Patrick Aryee
Advice:
Adult themes and/or dangerous stunts
SBS acknowledges the Traditional Owners of Country throughout Australia.© 2023 SBS