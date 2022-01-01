Motor Sport: Dakar Rally: Season 2014 Episode 13
Sport
27m2014English
26m

The 2014 Dakar Rally will be the 35th running of the event and the sixth successive year that the event is held in South America. The event will start in Rosario, Argentina and conclude in Valparaiso, Chile 13 days later, after thirteen stages of competition, which will comprise a total distance of over 8,500 kilometres. Some 450 vehicles in four classes of competition will partake. For the first time in the history of the Dakar rally, Bolivia will set the scene for a marathon stage with the motorcycle riders' bivouac on the Salar de Uyuni salt flats. (Motorsports) (From Argentina and Chile, in English)

Country:
Argentina
