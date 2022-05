Motor Sport: Dakar Rally : Season 2018 Episode 2 2018

Stage 2 of the Dakar Rally 2018 sees riders on the Pisco loop, 90 percent off-piste. The 278 kilometre route has no bike tracks, and the canyons of the first 40 kilometres of the special stage won't make for an easy ride.