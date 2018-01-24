Living Black: Season 25 Episode 8
Thomas Mayor: Statement From The Heart

News and Current Affairs
26m2017English
Thomas Mayor: Statement From The Heart
26m

Thomas Mayor is a young Indigenous leader who knows what it takes to fight for human rights. Mayor is the branch secretary for the Northern Territory Maritime Union and co-chair of the Uluru Working Group. Living Black host Karla Grant speaks to Thomas Mayor about the importance of Australia going to a Referendum and the movement towards Constitutional reform. Mayor discusses his involvement at the historic Uluru Convention and unpacks the recommendations of the Uluru Statement From The Heart and why Indigenous Australians need a voice enshrined in the Federal Parliament along with truth telling and treaty.

Subtitles:
English
Country:
Australia
