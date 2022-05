Shootout - EURO 2012 edition

TWG's Vitor Sobral is joined by SBS commentator Martin Tyler in the Donbass Arena, Donetsk, to discuss the overall feeling in Ukraine and Poland, the generosity of the locals, logistics of getting around and most importantly what's happening on the field of play and the players that have mattered. Just don't expect a prediction of which nation will win it all.